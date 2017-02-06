Global Virtual Reality Market (Hardware and Software) - Forecast to 2020 - High Cost of Devices & Lack of Technical Expertise Limiting Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Virtual Reality (VR) is about to become mainstream and could surpass US$ 40 Billion market by 2020. Virtual reality involves the creation of a virtual world that interacts with consumers. This virtual world is designed in a way that it appears more realistic to the users, while they can't differentiate between the real and virtual. The technology giants are making huge investments in the virtual reality market landscape, such as Facebook's US$2 Billion acquisition of Oculus virtual reality (VR) headset.

Samsung through innovation with Oculus VR has also produced virtual reality devices for use, along with its top leading smartphones. The major growth driver of virtual reality market includes growing digitization, advancement of technology, increasing demand for head mounted displays in gaming and entertainment industries, and rising investment in virtual reality market among others. However, high cost of devices and lack of technical expertise are the factors among others which are hindering the growth of Virtual Reality Market.

Scope of the Report:

Global Virtual Reality Market and Forecast - By Component

- Hardware



- Software

Global Virtual Reality Hardware Market and Forecast - By Segment

- Head Mounted Display (HMD)



- Input System

Global Virtual Reality Software Market and Forecast - By Application

1. Video Games



2. Video Entertainment



3. Live Events



4. Wellness



5. Tourism



6. Social



7. Healthcare



8. Engineering



9. Real Estate



10. Education



11. Retail



12. Others



Global Virtual Reality Market and Forecast - By Platform

1. Mobile



2. Console



3. PC

Companies Mentioned:



Facebook

GoPro

Google

HTC

Microsoft

Samsung Electronics

Sony



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Virtual Reality Market and Forecast (2014 - 2020)

3. Global Virtual Reality Market Share and Forecast

4. Global Virtual Reality Market - Key Company Share (2016)

5. Global Virtual Reality Sales Volume - Key Company Sales (2016)

6. Global Virtual Reality Hardware Market and Forecast



7. Global Virtual Reality Software Market and Forecast - By Application (2016 - 2020)



8. Global Virtual Reality Market and Forecast - By Platform (2016 - 2020)

9. Global Virtual Reality Mergers and Acquisitions

10. Recent Involvement in Virtual Reality by Technology Giants

11. Global Virtual Reality Market - Key Company Profile



12. Global Virtual Reality Market - Growth Drivers



13. Global Virtual Reality Market - Challenges



