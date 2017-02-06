Research and Markets - India Digital Signage Market - Projected to Reach $874 Million by 2022 with Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, Xtreme-Media, Nusyn Digital, Vyoma & LiveMedia Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital signage systems make use of display screens, media players, content management systems, player software, mounting accessories, cables, and power supply to display dynamic or static visual content in indoor or outdoor environment for the purpose of information display, advertising, or promotion of products and services.

Although, India's digital signage market is yet to develop on larger scale owing to low degree of awareness in semi-urban and rural parts of the country. Increasing public infrastructure development activities is leading to increasing penetration of digital signage systems across the country. Within digital signage systems market in India, display screens segment accounted for majority of the market share, followed by content player and software.

Amongst all verticals, retail, entertainment, government & transportation and hospitality verticals have captured majority of the revenue share in overall India's digital signage market. In-terms of regions, Western region captured the largest share of the market followed by North, South and East. The key players in the market include Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, Xtreme-Media, Nusyn Digital (Formerly Scala), Vyoma, LiveMedia, and others.

3M India Ltd.

BenQ India Pvt. Ltd.

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Nusyn Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

OOH Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Philips India Ltd.

Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Sharp India Ltd.

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Vyoma Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 India Digital Signage Market Overview



4 India Digital Signage Market Dynamics



5 India Digital Signage Market Trends & Opportunities



6 India Digital Signage Market Overview, By Components



7 India Digital Signage Market Overview, By Display Screen Technologies



8 India Digital Signage Verticals Market Overview



9 India Digital Signage Applications Market Overview



10 India Digital Signage Regional Market Overview



11 Analysis on India Digital Signage Ecosystem

12 India Digital Signage Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles



