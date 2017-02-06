Traumatic Brain Injury Forecast in 21 Major Markets 2016-2026: Risk Factors, Disease Diagnosis & Prognosis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Traumatic Brain Injury Forecast in 21 Major Markets 2016-2026" report to their offering.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) or acquired brain injury is a non-specific term describing blunt, penetrating or blast injuries to the brain. Injury can be focal or diffuse. Focal TBI tends to be caused by sudden contact (e.g. blow to the head) whereas diffuse TBI suggests an acceleration / deceleration event (e.g. motor vehicle accident). TBI does not include brain injury which develops as the result of a direct underlying condition which damages the brain (e.g. tumours).

This report provides the current Incident population for Traumatic Brain Injury across 21 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, China, India, Australia and South Africa) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current Incidence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Traumatic Brain Injury have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Patients with TBI have an increased risk of developing a number of different conditions including:

Strokes and cerebral haemorrhage including;

Mental health issues such as depression, panic and generalised anxiety disorder;

Amnesia (post-traumatic and retrograde);

Impaired motor functionality.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Cause of the Disease

3. Risk Factors & Prevention

4. Diagnosis of the Disease

5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity

6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course

7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease

8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers

9. Top-line prevalence for Traumatic Brain Injury

10. Features of TBI patients

11. Abbreviations used in the report

12. Patient-Based Offering

13. Online Pricing Data and Platforms

14. References

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ptz49r/traumatic_brain

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716