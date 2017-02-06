ANAHEIM, CA and FORT WAYNE, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 --MD&M West 2017 is the perfect venue for attendees to share ideas and encourage innovation using the hashtag TrelleborgThinkTank, an exciting initiative from Trelleborg, the global leader in engineered polymer solutions. Its aim is to capture ideas, resolve challenges and innovate solutions -- all of which will be sketched and brought to life in booth 2818's designated wall of inspiration.

Drew Rogers, Global Director, Healthcare & Medical for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, says: "TrelleborgThinkTank is an ingenious way to collaborate and brainstorm with experts in engineering, R&D and the medical device community in order to develop ideas and provide advice. It will also help facilitate new solutions to address healthcare and medical challenges that face device makers, medical OEMs and pharmaceutical manufacturers today."

Design engineers have come to understand the importance of increased performance, agility and usage while managing evolving compliance requirements, which often starts with making the right choice, beginning with the smallest parts and materials. TrelleborgThinkTank unlocks the innovation of smarter products, better engineered devices and next generation solutions.

A top priority for Trelleborg is to continue to learn from the industry by listening to customers and the challenges they face. In the spirit of innovation, Trelleborg invites attendees to share their ideas and challenges at booth 2818 and participate in the sketches of forward thinking and innovations to be displayed on the TrelleborgThinkTank wall. It will also be featured via Trelleborg's numerous social media channels including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Submit your ideas online at http://tss-seals.trelleborg.com/web/TrelleborgThinkTank or via twitter at TrelleborgThinkTank for the chance to win an Apple Watch.

For press releases from the whole of Trelleborg Group, visit the Trelleborg Media Center. Go to http://www.trelleborg.com/en/media.

Information about Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Group

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions is one of the world's leading developers, manufacturers and suppliers of precision seals and bearings. It supports its life sciences, aerospace, industrial and automotive customers through over 20 production facilities and more than 40 marketing companies globally. Within its portfolio are some of the longest established sealing brands, including Busak+Shamban, Chase Walton, Dowty, Forsheda, GNL, Palmer Chenard, Shamban, Skega and Stefa along with a large number of proprietary products and materials such as Turcon®, Zurcon®, Orkot®, Isolast®, Stepseal® and Wills Rings®. www.tss.trelleborg.com.

Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. The Trelleborg Group has annual sales of SEK 31 billion (EUR 3.23 billion, USD 3.60 billion) and operations in about 50 countries. The Group comprises five business areas: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems, and the operations of Rubena and Savatech. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com.

