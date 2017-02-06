Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2017) - ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV: ZMA) (the "Company") www.zoomawaytravelinc.com, announced today that its wholly owned Nevada subsidiary, ZoomAway, Inc. ("ZoomAway") has launched the company's "White Label" technology booking solution for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) Eldorado Resort Casino, www.eldoradoreno.com, Silver Legacy Resort Casino, www.silverlegacyreno.com and Circus Circus Hotel Casino, www.circusreno.com in Reno, Nev.

With the scalable "White Label" Technology Platform embedded in each website, Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus customers can now conveniently book lodging and activity packages in one simple transaction, resulting in a single itinerary and cost savings for guests.

"The Eldorado Resorts brands and facilities represent the premiere gaming resorts in Reno. Our partnership and placement of the ZoomAway "White Label" Technology Platform will allow their customers to book online and package their hotel rooms, amenities and activities, including ski and golf, in one simple transaction," stated Sean Schaffer, ZoomAway Travel Inc. CEO. "As well, we believe the platform will enhance customer service and loyalty while ultimately increasing bookings."

"Our partnership with ZoomAway will not only result in savings to our customers, but will positively impact customer service and ease in reservation booking for Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus guests," said Mike Larragueta, Executive Director of Sales Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus

About ZoomAway, Inc.

ZoomAway, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV: ZMA), provides leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts and activity providers with a seamless, scalable and fully integrated Technology Platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real time one stop shop for all of their travel and recreation needs. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomawaytravelinc.com.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a casino entertainment company that owns and operates seven properties in five states, including the Eldorado Resort Casino, the Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Hotel Casino in Reno, Nevada; the Eldorado Resort Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana; Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs in Columbus, Ohio; Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort in Chester, West Virginia; and Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com.

For additional information contact:

Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Travel Inc: 775-691-8860 sean@zoomaway.com

