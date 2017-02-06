TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. (TSX VENTURE: SPP) ("SPoT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched its new website complete with cafe and catering menus, updated corporate and franchise locations and contact information, and a new integrated coffee and merchandise ecommerce ordering system. The Company's new website is designed to provide SPoT with a strong online platform for its social media campaigns, customer interaction programs and retail sales.

"We are delighted with the results that our online development and social media teams have delivered," said Anton Ayoub, President of SPoT Coffee. "We know how important a strong online presence is to our communities, our franchisees, our investors and, most importantly, our customers. Providing people with a means to purchase our gift cards and signature coffee blends online has been a priority of ours, and we are very pleased with its launch."

Furthermore, the Company has made an important move regarding its menu by adding gluten-free meals including sandwiches and pizzas. Health conscious and handcrafted gluten-free entrees have been requested by some of SPoT's customers, and the Company's executive chef has perfected gluten-free versions of his kitchen's most popular dishes. Customers can now enjoy the final products in all SPoT cafe locations.

The Company would also like to reiterate its participation as a featured brand at the 2017 New York/New Jersey Franchise Expo, which will be taking place at the Meadowlands Expo Center on Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th. SPoT's management and franchise teams will be located at booths 412 and 414 in the main Expo Hall. Tickets to the Expo can be purchased at the door for $10 or online at www.franchiseshowinfo.com/newyork/visitor/.

SPoT will be providing a further update by the end of Q1 2017 on new franchisee signings, cafe franchises, community program enhancements and further information concerning the build-out of its first drive-thru at the SPoT Transit cafe location in Buffalo, New York.

About SPoT Coffee

SPoT Coffee trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SPP. SPoT designs, builds, operates and franchises community oriented cafes and express cafes in New York State. SPoT's community cafes provide its customers with the highest quality service, signature made-to-order meals and award-winning micro-roasted coffee. Each SPoT cafe is distinctively designed to suit its local neighbourhood, creating a warm and friendly gathering place for the community. SPoT's commercial business focuses on the sale of roasted coffee beans to food service and grocery chains, business offices and third party resellers such as universities and hospitals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the potential use of proceeds of the financing that is the subject of this release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Contacts:

SPot Coffee (Canada) Ltd.

Anton Ayoub

CEO & President

(416) 368-2220 Ext 228

aayoub@spotcoffee.com



