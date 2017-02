WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Hasbro (HAS) continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Monday after gapping open sharply higher. After reaching a record intraday high, Hasbro is currently up by 14.8 percent.



The jump by Hasbro comes after the toy maker reported better than expected fourth quarter results and raised its quarterly dividend.



