OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- To commemorate CDIC's 50th anniversary year, the Annual Public Meeting will be held as a panel discussion that will include multi-generational views on the importance of deposit protection for Canadians.

Michele Bourque, President and CEO of CDIC, will welcome Lucie Tedesco, Commissioner, Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, along with a Millennial, a Gen-Xer and a Baby Boomer to discuss the relevance of CDIC at different life stages and answer their questions on deposit protection and other financial matters.

Media and members of the public are invited to participate and will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the panel.

Meeting details:

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

English webcast: 10 A.M. Eastern time

French webcast: 11 A.M. Eastern time

Attend in person: ZoomerPlex, 70 Jefferson Ave.

Toronto, Ontario (RSVP to info@cdic.ca)

About CDIC

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) is a federal Crown corporation that contributes to the stability of the Canadian financial system by providing deposit insurance against the loss of eligible deposits at member institutions in the event of failure. Eligible deposits are automatically covered to a limit of $100,000 per insured category at each member institution. CDIC members include banks, federally regulated credit unions, as well as trust and loan companies and associations governed by the Cooperative Credit Associations Act that take deposits. CDIC is funded by premiums paid by member institutions and does not receive public funds to operate.

Contacts:

Brad Evenson

Director, Communications and Public Affairs

(613) 943-4395

media@cdic.ca



