Modular design delivering lightning fast performance with unlimited scale features 4K/60 4:4:4 HDR video distribution, audio down-mixing and breakout options along with integrated control

Savant, a leader in smart home technology, has announced today the introduction of an ultra-high-performance pixel-perfect 4K video over IP switching platform that will give Savant integrators worldwide a distinct advantage delivering premium distributed A/V content to their residential and commercial clients.

Premium switching has always been a hallmark of Savant's product lineup, and the new Savant Ultra HD video switching platform leverages the company's rich history in telecom to deliver the most advanced high-speed scalable switching solution imaginable. The new product line delivers 4K/60 4:4:4 HDR video distribution over IP with zero frame latency. Integration professionals will appreciate the convenience of a centralized 10GbE switch, enabling Ethernet connectivity throughout the project with both fiber and copper options. A transmit chassis for centralized sources and distributed receivers has been designed with ease of installation in mind, reducing the burden and complexity at the rack. Audio down-mixing capabilities and audio breakout options make the new switching platform an ideal match with Savant's recently released Pro Audio 4 IP-based switch with unlimited audio zone support and access to all popular streaming services via Savant Music.

The video and audio distribution capability of this new switch cost effectively meets the demand for the highest quality experience across any job size, with the added advantage of scalability only limited by the size of the network, allowing installations from 2 128 zones or more.

Advanced video processing features supported by the new platform include multi-video/video tiling, video wall and multi-switching applications, technologies pioneered by Savant and brought forward into this newest generation of A/V switching solutions.

"In prior ventures with Excel Switching, we led the telecom industry's evolution to IP-based switching systems today Savant is leading a similar evolution in video switching," stated Savant CEO Robert Madonna. "These new best-in-class 4K switching solutions deliver the same advantages to the A/V integration professional within a complete suite of products that give them a competitive advantage in the luxury home and commercial markets." Madonna returned to Savant as CEO last year in order to accelerate the process of bringing innovative control and automation solutions to their loyal base of integration professionals.

Savant 4K Ultra HD video over IP switching solution will be on display at the ISE tradeshow in Amsterdam February 7th-10th located at the RAI, NL Hall 5, Stand R114 and will begin shipping in Q3, 2017.

