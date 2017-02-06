MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- UpGuard (www.upguard.com) today announced the opening of an APAC office located in Sydney, in addition to key new local hires in sales and engineering to support the growth in the region.

UpGuard, the world's first cyber resilience platform, got its start at Startmate, an Australian accelerator program in 2012. After attracting the attention of investors, including Square Peg Capital and Valar Ventures, co-CEOs Mike Baukes and Alan Sharp-Paul shifted operations to Silicon Valley, where the business has continued to grow more than 300% year over year and now counts Rackspace, Ulta, Citrix, Amadeus, PGI and ADP among its customers. The APAC market has also continued to grow steadily since 2012, and after a strong year in the retail, technology and financial spaces, as well as recent investment in the company by Australia's largest general insurer IAG, they made the decision to reinvest significantly in the region.

"We've always remained connected to the Australian market, where it all began for us," Baukes said. "But with more and more companies back home recognizing that robust cyber risk management is critical to their survival and success, we want to ensure we are set up to manage the demand. We're excited to expand our local presence and continue taking advantage of homegrown talent."

Among new hires in the region are Gerry Sillars, formerly SVP of Alcatel-Lucent who will take up the role of VP, APAC, and Dan Bradbury, formerly a GM at the Commonwealth Bank, who will take on the role of VP, Product, APAC. While Sillars will be focused on expanding business operations in the region, Bradbury will be working on the development of cyber insurance-related products as well as building a local development center in Australia.

"I've admired the work UpGuard has done over the past few years to improve the cyber resilience of some of the world's leading companies," Sillars said. "I'm excited to join the team and lead their efforts back in the country where they got their start, and where the need for these types of solutions is growing rapidly."

"With cyber risk moving up the priority list in boardrooms everywhere, UpGuard, along with its partners, is well-positioned to have a major impact on the way businesses do business, and I'm excited to be a part of that," Bradbury said. "Having worked in the finance industry for many years, I'm looking forward to taking that knowledge to the emerging cyber insurance space here in Australia, which is a big focus for UpGuard."

