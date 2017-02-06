

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open higher, shares of Tyson Foods (TSN) have come under pressure over the course of the trading session on Monday. Tyson is currently down by 3.7 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over two months.



The initial strength shown by Tyson came after the meat processor reported first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates and raised its full-year guidance.



The subsequent pullback may partly reflect news that the SEC is investigation allegations of price fixing and sent Tyson a subpoena.



