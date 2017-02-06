AIKEN, SC--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Security Federal Corporation (OTCBB: SFDL) ("Company"), parent company of Security Federal Bank, announced a 12.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $ .09 per share. The increased dividend will be paid on or about March 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2017.

This is the one hundred fifth consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the Bank's conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership and the highest dividend paid in the Company's history. The dividend was declared as a result of the Bank's continued profitability.

Security Federal Bank has fourteen full service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

Security Federal Corporation common stock is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol SFDL.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CALL:

Beverly S. Nettles

(803) 502-2480