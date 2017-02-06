Product Presentations of the all new WebServerGate, the new link between mobile workers and web-based company applications, will be shown at RSA

At RSA 2017 in San Francisco, HOB, a market leader in remote access solutions, will announce the launch of the all-new WebServerGate, a gateway module of the leading product RD VPN which constitutes the new link between mobile workers and web-based company applications.

The company will show live demos of HOB RD VPN, as well as numerous other products in its suite of remote access solutions at booth #3101 in the North Hall of the Moscone Center.

Presentations and a raffle

In addition to the product presentations conducted at the HOB booth, Technology Evangelist Armin Graefe, will deliver a speech about the topic "SSL VPN technology milestone unveiled". This presentation, which will take place February, 15 at 10.20 a.m. in the Briefing Center, will examine the function of the WebServerGate, which creates a more accurate link translation than the competition, resulting in fewer errors and lower vulnerability to unintended or maliciously effected exposure of confidential data, such as session ID's. This design is unique in the industry and has been registered for patent.

Additionally HOB will hold hourly presentations at its booth #3101 (North Hall), highlighting the company's background, mission and sophisticated secure remote access solutions. Visitors who attend the presentation will be entered in a raffle to win an iPad Pro.

Solutions for Secure Remote Access

Due to a fivefold increase in cyber threats last year in the US alone and the detrimental effects of cyber attacks on business operations, companies are becoming increasingly anxious about the security level of the software products they utilize. Fulfilling the highest security standards, HOB RD VPN was recently certified by the German Federal Office for Information Security according to the Common Criteria EAL 4+ standards. It is one of the most advanced SSL VPN solutions available.

HOB RD VPN is a comprehensive solution that provides secure remote access to centrally stored business data and applications at any time, from anywhere and with almost any device. With HOBLink JWT, the included client software used to connect to central data via web browser, HOB RD VPN supports many different platforms, including Window, Linux and MacOS. HOB RD VPN requires no client-side installation or administration rights and is multi-tenant capable, making it easy to manage access to data and applications. Users also benefit from the easy and secure single sign-on features.

Additional new features include HOBLink WebTerm, the HTML 5 client for access to Windows Remote Desktop Services as well as HOBLink Dash, which allows for the automatic synchronization of corporate files across multiple devices.

More detailed information on HOB's highly secure connectivity solutions "Made in Germany" are available at the HOB booth #3101.

About HOB

HOB, Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of HOB GmbH Co. KG. It was founded in New Jersey in April 2000 and is currently headquartered in Hawthorne, NY. HOB GmbH Co. KG is a German medium-sized company, developing innovative and multiply rewarded software solutions that are marketed worldwide. The core competencies of the successful company HOB, founded in 1964, comprise server-based computing, secure remote access, VoIP and virtualization. HOB products are deployed in small, mid-sized and large enterprises. Further, some HOB products are certified according to Common Criteria. HOB remote access solutions received the quality mark from TeleTrust "IT Security Made in Germany."

Contacts:

HOB GmbH Co. KG

Sarah Becker

Marketing/Public Relations

sarah.becker@hob.de