According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global inbound support market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% over the next five years due to the increase in brands' need to improve customer satisfaction and retain more customers. Since the cost of retaining them is relatively lower than the cost of acquiring new ones, buyers focus on improving their customer interaction and engagement services.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206005415/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global inbound support market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research report titled 'Global Inbound Support: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"The industry is currently witnessing the emergence of reshoring and nearshoring options that serve as service differentiator by avoiding the language and cultural barriers from the offshoring model," said lead Technavio procurement expert Angad Singh, specializing in research on category spend intelligence. "Suppliers, on the other hand, meet market demand with the help of technologies such as multi-channel options that help them increase customers' satisfaction," added Angad.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54573

Technavio sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Cost saving opportunities in the inbound support market

The adoption of various cost optimization levers helps buyers of inbound support services realize cost savings and achieve category management and value benefits (including a reduction in procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the inbound support market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Intelligent callback customers can either enter a virtual queue and receive a call back from agents upon reaching the front of the queue or schedule a call back at a time convenient for them.

Voice biometrics uses customers' voices to authenticate their identity. It is commonly used as a part of a two-factor authentication process, (PIN/password along with biometrics).

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Communication and technical capabilities of agents handling inbound support requests are vital for successful and early resolution of support requests. Though most suppliers offer support services for various industries, category managers should ensure that the necessary services are available and negotiate on pricing with suppliers, based on the level of customization they require.

Bundling of services saving aspects

It is essential for the buyers to engage with suppliers capable of providing support services via various channels, given the proliferation of communication channels available. Use of Omni-channels for support services provides customers with the option to select the most convenient and available channel, given a particular support channel is down; thus, serving as a damage-control technique.

Browse other reports:

Global Insurance Services Market 2017-2021

Global IT Software Market 2017-2021

Global Contact Center Infrastructure Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206005415/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com