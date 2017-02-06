High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) System Market - Key Trends & Opportunities to 2022 - More Than 570 Commercial Treatment Sites Treated Over 115,000 Cases with HIFU Systems Throughout the World - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) System Market by Manufacturers, Research Sites, Clinical Trials, Deals Type, Key Trends & Opportunities to 2022" report to their offering.
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is a modality of therapeutic ultrasound and is a non-invasive method to deposit acoustic energy into tissue. In HIFU therapy, ultrasound beams are focused on diseased tissue, and due to the significant energy deposition at the focus, temperature within the tissue rises to 65° to 100°C, destroying the diseased tissue by coagulation necrosis. Each sonication of the beams treats a precisely defined portion of the targeted tissue.
Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing population base of cancer patients, technological advancements in HIFU devices, increasing number of commercial treatment centres, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures, and growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by HIFU procedures over those of conventional therapeutic.
The Research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the HIFU research sites, pre-clinical research sites, clinical research sites, technical research sites, commercial treatment sites and treatment by indication. Additionally, the report includes insight of clinical trials of the HIFU System. Key trends in terms of collaborations, distribution agreement and partnership deals are analyzed with details.
Companies Mentioned:
- Alpinion Medical Systems
- EDAP TMS
- FUS Instruments
- Haifu Medical
- Image Guided Therapy
- Insightec
- Medsonic Ltd
- Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.
- Mirabilis Medica
- Philips Healthcare
- Promedica Bioelectronics
- Shanghai A&S Co. LTD
- Sonacare Medical
- Sumo Corporation Ltd
- Theraclion
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Worldwide - HIFU Manufacturers, Research Sites, Pre-Clinical Research Sites, Clinical Research Sites, Technical Research Sites
3. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country
4. High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) - Major Deals Types
5. High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) - Manufacturers/Companies Analysis
