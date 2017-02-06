India Air Purifier Market: Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 30% During 2017-23: Declining Prices & Growing Awareness has led to Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Air Purifier Market (2017-2023): Market Forecast by Markets Covered by Segments, Types, Applications, Cities and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

Increasing hype of density of outdoor pollution by media, declining prices and growing awareness have led for the growth of air purifiers in India. Although, the market of air purifiers is very niche currently, but is likely to register exponential growth rate in the coming years. In addition, rising disposable income along with changing lifestyle have spurred the demand for air purifiers in the country.

India air purifier market is mainly an import driven market with both domestic and international players importing their products. Air purifiers with HEPA and Carbon filters have captured key share of the market in 2016; however its share is expected to decline during the forecast period owing to advancement in technology and increase in number of filters in air purifiers.

Atpresent, residential sector is dominating the market with maximum share of revenue due to increasing concerns of indoor air pollution. In 2016, tier 1 cities have contributed for major share in the air purifier market, where major demand is coming from northern part of the country.

Companies Mentioned:

Atlanta Healthcare

Blueair India Pvt. Ltd.

Crusaders Technology (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

Eureka Forbes Limited

Honeywell Automation India Ltd.

OSIM International Ltd.

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Philips India Limited

Sharp Business India Private Limited



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Global Air Purifier Market Overview



4 India Air Purifier Market Overview



5 India Air Purifier Market Dynamics



6 India Air Purifier Market Trends



7 India Air Purifier Market Overview, By Type



8 India Air Purifier Market Overview, By Application



9 India Air Purifier Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Key Strategic Pointers



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fsjzl7/india_air

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716