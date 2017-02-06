Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% - Industry Forecast to 2025 - By Laser Type, Application, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $1,570 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of laser vitreolysis technology, increasing adoption of femtosecond laser systems and vendors' strategies.

Based on Laser type the market is categorized into ND:Yag (Yttrium-Aluminium-Garnet) lasers, femtosecond lasers, excimer lasers, photocoagulating lasers, Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT) Lasers, photodisrupting lasers, krypton lasers and other laser types.

Depending on the Application the market is segmented by refractive error correction, glaucoma treatment, diabetic retinopathy treatment, retinal vein occlusion, retinal breaks and detachment, ocular tumours, ocular histoplasmosis, trabeculoplasty, central serous chorioretinopathy, cataract removal, capsulotomy, Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment (AMD), Diagnostics and other applications.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG

Trimedyne, Inc

Topcon Corporation

Synergetics

Quantel

Nidek Co., Limited

Meridian

Lynton lasers Ltd.

Lumenis Ltd.

Iridex Corporation

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

Cutera, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Calmar Laser

