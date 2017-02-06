$12 Billion Global 3D Sensors Market - Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global 3D Sensors Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global 3D Sensor Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $12 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include continuous developments in sensor technology, enhanced image chip technologies, growing demand of 3D sensing games and rising applications of 3D systems in consumer electronics.

Based on technology the market is categorized into structured light, ultrasound, stereo vision and time-of-flight.

Depending on the application the market is segmented by entertainment, security & surveillance, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial robotics and other applications. Consumer Electronics are further sub-segmented into wearable electronics, tablet PC, smartphone, television, laptop, scanner, camera and other consumer electronics.

Based on type the market is categorized into accelerometer sensors, position sensors, image sensors, temperature sensors, acoustic sensors and other types. Image Sensors are further sub-segmented into 3D Electro-Optical Image Sensors, 3D Image Sensor Technology Based on Pixel Size, 3D Time-Of-Flight Image Sensor and Cmos 3D Image Sensors.

Companies Mentioned:



Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

Ifm Electronic GmbH

PMD Technologies AG

Asustek Computer Inc.

Occipital, Inc.

LMI Technologies, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microsoft Corporation

Softkinetic

Intel Corporation

PrimeSense

Cognex Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Qualcomm Inc



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9vzzfb/global_3d_sensors

