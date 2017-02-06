Global Animal Feed Additives Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2025: Rising Spending Capacity Coupled with Enhanced Standard of Living - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Animal Feed Additives Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $41.3 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising spending capacity coupled with enhanced standard of living, growing demand for animal feed additives from several industries and increased consumption of livestock products majorly meat, eggs and milk.

Based on Livestock the market is categorized into poultry, aquatic animals, swine, cattle and other livestocks.

Depending on the Product the market is segmented by feed enzymes, minerals, amino acids, feed antioxidants, vitamins, antibiotics, binders, antioxidants and other products. Feed Enzymes are further sub segmented into protease, phytase, xylanase and non-starch polysaccharides. Minerals are further sub segmented into iron sources, copper sources, zinc sources, manganese sources and other minerals. Amino Acids are categorized into threonine, methionine, tryptophan and lysine.

Feed Antioxidants are further segregated into ethoxyquin, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) and other feed antioxidants. Vitamins are sub divided into fat-soluble and water-soluble. Binders are further sub segmented into guar gum, calcium lignosulphate and other binders. Feed Antioxidants are further segregated into synthetic and natural.

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned:



BASF SE

Cargill, Inc

Elanco Animal Health

Alltech Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc

Biomin Holdings Gmbh

DuPont

Lonza Group Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

The Mosaic Company

Nutreco N.V.

Zoetis Inc.

Phibro

Novozymes A/S

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Animal Feed Additives Market, By Livestock



5 Animal Feed Additives Market, By Product



6 Animal Feed Additives Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s63c94/global_animal

