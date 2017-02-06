Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing and industrial fluid industries, announced that its CIMCOOL brand, a leader in fluid technology, released a boron and formaldehyde releasing agent free product for extra heavy duty applications in the aerospace industry.

CIMPERIAL35-880 is a high performance emulsion suitable fluid for a number of heavy-duty machining and grinding operations. CIMPERIAL 35-880 is equipped with CIMCOOL's unique CimShield Technology. CimShield technology ensures product stability and the pH buffering of the mix and provides excellent corrosion protection. CIMPERIAL 35-880 fluid is an excellent choice for the manufacture of aircraft components made from aluminum, titanium, steels, stainless steels, nickel-based alloys, and cobalt-based alloys.

CIMCOOL Global Technical Director, Tony Koolhaas stated, "CIMCOOL Fluid Technology recognizes aerospace as one of the most technically driven industries in the world. CimShield Technology demonstrates our understanding of the global demands to create products that are boron and formaldehyde free while providing productivity gains in today's most demanding aerospace applications."

"CIMCOOL continues to innovate and change the way our customers think about fluids. CIMCOOL manufactures revolutionary fluid technology for the aerospace industry and is one of the most OEM approved fluid suppliers in this global market," said Gerrit Jue, CIMCOOL Fluid Technology President.

At CIMCOOL, Fluid Technology is more than just a slogan; it is, and has been, our business and culture for more than 70 years. CIMCOOL metalworking fluids are the premier choice in automotive, aerospace, and industrial metalworking applications. When buying a CIMCOOL fluid, you're buying performance and capability. That includes all required service and expertise to optimize performance.

On every level: Quality, Quantity, Fluid Life, Working Conditions, and Environmental Impact, CIMCOOL is an excellent way to reduce your total production costs. Worldwide, our customers enjoy productivity gains with the technology provided from CIMCOOL's complete line of metalworking products.

Link to high resolution photo: https://www.dropbox.com/s/nax2i4eh2pcy082/Cimperial%20Press%20Image.jpg?dl=0

About Milacron

Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution and service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment plus a wide market range of advanced fluid technologies. Visit the new Milacron at www.milacron.com

