

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Monday afternoon, but is little changed overall. The lack of U.S. economic data at the start of the new trading week is keeping many investors on the sidelines. International trade figures are due to be released on Tuesday, but there will again be no economic data released on Wednesday.



However, things will pick up on the data front later this week. Weekly jobless claims are scheduled for Thursday, while import and export prices and consumer sentiment are slated for Friday.



European Central Bank President Mario Draghi testified before the European Parliament Monday. Draghi stated that the recent resilience shown by the euro area economy in the face of several negative shocks suggests it is on the right track, but it still requires monetary policy stimulus to bring inflation to the target in a sustainable way.



'Our December decisions strike a balance between our growing confidence that the euro area's economic prospects are firming up, and - at the same time - the lack of a clear sign of sustained convergence of inflation rates towards the desired level,' Draghi said while addressing lawmakers in the European Parliament in Brussels.



The dollar climbed to a high of $1.0703 against the Euro Monday, but has since retreated to around $1.0745.



Eurozone investor confidence dropped less-than-expected in February as financial experts' assessment of the current situation was the strongest since mid-2011 though their expectations were hurt, mainly by the impact of the actions of the Trump administration, results of a monthly survey by Sentix showed Monday.



The investor confidence index for euro area fell to 17.4 from 18.2 in January, which was the highest score since August 2015, figures from the think tank showed. Economists had forecast a weaker reading of 16.5.



Germany's factory orders expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in December on robust domestic demand, provisional data from Destatis showed Monday. Factory orders climbed 5.2 percent on a monthly basis in December, in contrast to a 3.6 percent fall in November, which was revised from 2.5 percent.



The latest monthly growth was the biggest since July 2014, when the rate was 6.6 percent and also faster than the expected 0.5 percent increase.



German construction firms registered slower growth in January but were more optimistic about the coming year, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 52.0 in January from December's nine-month high of 54.9. This was the lowest score since last August.



Germany's real earnings increased at a stronger pace in 2016, data from Destatis showed Monday. The index of real earnings increased 1.8 percent in 2016 but slower than the 2.4 percent growth registered in 2015. In the same period, inflation was 0.5 percent.



Business leaders said the decision to leave the EU had a negative impact on their business since June, Ipsos Mori survey showed Monday.



The annual Ipsos MORI Captains of Industry study found that 58 percent felt negative impact of Brexit, while 31 percent said the Brexit had made no difference to the business situation.



'However, it is not all doom and gloom,' Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos MORI, said. '32 percent of respondents said they think their business will start to feel the positive effects of leaving the EU in five years' time.' The buck rose to a high of $1.2426 against the pound sterling Monday, but has since eased back to around $1.2475.



The greenback has dropped to over a 2-month low of Y111.750 against the Japanese Yen Monday afternoon, from an early high of Y112.776.



Total Labor cash earnings in Japan increased for the third straight month in December, but at a slower-than-expected pace, preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Monday. Gross earnings edged up 0.1 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 0.5 percent climb in the previous month. That was also below the 0.4 percent rise expected by economists.



