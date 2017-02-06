WARMAN, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, along with Warman Mennonite Special Care Home Inc., celebrated the official opening of a new affordable rental housing project for seniors today. Located at 201 Centennial Boulevard in Warman, North View Mennonite Haven will add a total of 72 homes to the community, 20 of which have funding contributions from the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), Her Worship Sheryl Spence, Mayor of the City of Warman, and Jim Wiebe, Administrator, Warman Mennonite Special Care Home Inc., made the announcement today.

Quick facts:

-- The Federal and Provincial Governments, through CMHC and SHC, are jointly contributing $800,000 towards 20 units in this 72-unit project under the Canada-Saskatchewan Investment in Affordable Housing (2014- 2019) Agreement Capital Rent Subsidy program. -- The 20 homes consist of studio apartments, each approximately 288 square feet (26.75 square metres) in size, and include a full kitchen and bath. The project is connected to their existing seniors' home, and is comprised of a total of 72 units (32 market rental units, 20 life-lease units and 20 affordable rental bachelor units). -- This housing project is supported by $100,000 in funding from the City of Warman. -- The funding balance of approximately $15.3 million will be provided by Warman Mennonite Special Care Home Inc. -- This project, North View Mennonite Haven, is owned by Warman Mennonite Special Care Home Inc. who incorporated in August 1967 as a non-profit charitable corporation.

Quotes:

"We recognize how important it is for seniors to be able to live independently close to their families and friends. The official opening of North View Mennonite Haven is another example of our Government's commitment toward ensuring that senior citizens are able to enjoy a safe and stable environment."

- Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"We are pleased to work with the Government of Canada, the City of Warman and Warman Mennonite Special Care Home Inc. to provide affordable housing options for senior members of this community. Most importantly, the seniors who will call North View Mennonite Haven home will feel safe and secure in their new surroundings."

- Honourable Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation.

"The City of Warman is pleased to welcome North View Mennonite Haven Home to our community. The facility offers various affordable options to our seniors who want to remain close to their family and friends. Our seniors are a part of our past, part of our present and will continue to be part of Warman's vibrant and exciting future as we move ahead."

- Her Worship Sheryl Spence, Mayor, City of Warman

"This expansion means so much to our seniors. I get phone calls every week from a family needing a place for their loved one. It is so good to be able to say yes, we can help."

- Jim Wiebe, Administrator, Warman Mennonite Special Care Home Inc.

Associated links:

- CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of CMHC's operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca or follow CMHC on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

- In October 2012, the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan Plan for Growth: Vision 2020 and Beyond, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.2 million people by 2020. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested over $727 million to develop or repair more than 15,300 housing units across our province.

