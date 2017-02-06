BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the promotion of MJ Sully, Esq. to Senior Managing Director, Senior Fiduciary Specialist, Private Wealth Management at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Ms. Sully joined the Bank in 2007 and is responsible for providing fully integrated solutions to clients and prospects with regard to financial strategies, wealth, tax, and estate planning, as well as other complex client matters.

Ms. Sully began her legal career in private practice and then served for more than 12 years as a government attorney; she was Assistant Municipal Attorney to the Township of West Orange and then Special Probate Counsel to the Essex County Surrogate's Court and Superior Court of New Jersey, Chancery Division, Probate Part. She is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association and Essex County (New Jersey) Bar Association.

MJ has lectured for the New Jersey Institute for Continuing Legal Education on various topics such as Probate Litigation, Surrogate Practice, Fiduciary Duties, Elective Share, Conservatorships, Guardianships, etc. and was the keynote speaker at the New Jersey Institute for Continuing Legal Education's 56th Semi-Annual Tax & Estate Planning Forum. She has appeared on the Discovery Channel as a legal expert for the television series, "The Will."

Ms. Sully received her Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree from the University of Notre Dame. She also earned a Master of Science in Administration (MSA) from the University of Notre Dame, Mendoza College of Business and a Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of Notre Dame School of Law. As an undergraduate, she was a member of the Women's National Championship Fencing Team and received the Scholar Athlete Award.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.88 billion as of December 31, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3106381



Contact:

Rosanne Schwab

Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Assistant Vice President, Public Relations Manager

500 Hills Drive, Suite 300

Bedminster, NJ 07921

rschwab@pgbank.com

(908) 719-6543



