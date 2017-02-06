Enterprise Rent-A-Car Dominates Car Rental Categories at 2017 Travvy Awards

Enterprise Takes Home Three Gold Awards and One Silver

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Enterprise Rent-A-Car emerged the definitive car rental leader at the 2017 Travvy Awards, earning gold for Best Car Rentals-Overall, Best Car Rentals-Domestic and Best Car Rentals-Fleet. In addition, Enterprise Rent-A-Car took home silver for Best Car Rentals-International.

"The results of the 2017 Travvy Awards underscore the value travel agents place on our service," said Don Moore, Vice President for Enterprise Holdings Inc., the world's largest car rental company and owner of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand.

Moore helped launch Enterprise's operation in Europe, spending more than 20 years there. He oversaw national sales growth in the U.K and Ireland, and eventually throughout Europe. He now oversees North American business rental and global corporate accounts for Enterprise Holdings.

From the beginning, Enterprise Rent-A-Car has focused on providing complete customer satisfaction, and the brand continues to be recognized throughout the travel industry as a leader in customer service. Most recently, Enterprise Rent-A-Car was named Best Domestic Car Rental Company by Travel Weekly's 14th Annual Readers Choice Awards in addition to earning a multitude of travel accolades in 2016.

Through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises, Enterprise Holdings operates National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car as well as its flagship Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand. In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, rank near the top of the global travel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies.

"Our success has been built on exceeding the expectations of our customers," Moore added. "The recognition by our travel partners through these awards is a direct reflection of our commitment to superior customer service."

The Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia, recognize travel and tourism companies, products, agencies and bureaus that embody the highest standards of excellence. Travel suppliers, destinations and individuals from all over the world are eligible to submit their nominations to be recognized as an innovator in the industry. This year, over 100,000 votes - the largest voting block of agents in history - were cast to determine the 2017 Travvy Awards winners.

About Enterprise Rent-A-Car

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand is owned by Enterprise Holdings, the world's largest car rental company as measured by fleet and revenue. Enterprise Holdings' integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises operates in more than 85 countries, with an extensive network that consists of more than 9,600 fully staffed airport and neighborhood locations, as well as a worldwide fleet of nearly 1.9 million vehicles. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, together accounted for more than $20.9 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2016. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies. In addition, Enterprise Holdings not only accounts for the largest airport market share in the U.S., but its domestic rental fleet also is one of the newest in the industry. Other transportation services marketed under the Enterprise brand name include Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Rideshare, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Enterprise Flex-E-Rent.

