Global Single Cell Analysis Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025 - $6.92 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Single Cell Analysis Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Single Cell Analysis Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 18.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $6.92 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include microfluidics integration in single cell analysis, Asia Pacific region provides huge growth potential, huge R&D in stem cell research, recent technological developments of single cell analysis and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Microfluidics Integration in Single Cell Analysis

3.1.2 Asia Pacific Region Provides Huge Growth Potential

3.1.3 Huge R&D in Stem Cell Research

3.1.4 Recent Technological Developments of Single Cell Analysis

3.1.5 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Single Cell Analysis Market, By Cell Type

4.1 Animal Cells

4.2 Microbial Cells

4.3 Human Cells



5 Single Cell Analysis Market, By Application

5.1 Research Applications

5.2 Medical Applications



6 Single Cell Analysis Market, By Product

6.1 Consumables

6.2 Instruments



7 Single Cell Analysis Market, By End User

7.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

7.2 Cell Banks and IVF Centers

7.3 Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.4 Research & Academic Laboratories



8 Single Cell Analysis Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Merck KGAA

10.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.3 Johnson & Johnson

10.4 Beckman Coulter Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

10.5 EMD Millipore Corporation

10.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.7 Epic Sciences

10.8 Fluidigm Corporation

10.9 Laboratory Corp. of America Inc.

10.10 Illumina, Inc.

10.11 Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

10.12 Ge Healthcare

10.13 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.14 Nugen Technologies Inc.

10.15 Qiagen N.V.

10.16 Agilent Technologies, Inc.



