Europe E-cigarette and Vaporizer Device & Aftermarket 2016-2022: Increasing Demand for Personal Vaporizers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe E-cigarette and Vaporizer Device & Aftermarket - Vape Shop Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2022" report to their offering.

Vape Shops have emerged as an exponentially growing revenue generating distribution channel as e-cigarette market surfaces out of the hype cycle. The consistent vapers rely on vape shops for a wide variety of safe and approved products. However, stringent regulations continue to challenge the vape shop owners in several countries of Europe such as Spain.



The report includes a thorough analysis of the push and pull forces influencing the widespread adoption of e-cigarettes and e-liquids. Moreover, special emphasis has been laid on the vape shops layout and revenue generation from various products. Furthermore, considering the dependency of the market growth on the legal and regulatory framework and government initiatives, the report at each step has considered the effect of these factors



The revenue generation through vape shops in the Europe E-cigarette market accounted for approximately $1.33 billion in 2016 which is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR through 2016 to 2022. The aftermarket with E-liquids being the dominant contributor will be leading the market in terms of revenue generation through the forecast period. The increasing demand of personal vaporizers will be contributing significantly to the growth of bottled e-liquid throughout the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned:



Altria

Atom Vapes

BAT

ECIG

Flavourtec

Gamucci

Imperial Tobacco

Totally Wicked



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Scope of the Report and Research Methodology



3 Market Dynamics



4 Europe E-cigarette Consortiums, Compliances and Regulatory Bodies



5 Consumer's Attitude and Buyer's Preference



6 Europe Vape Shops E-cigarette And Vaporizer Device & Aftermarket Analysis And Forecast



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/flfcpw/europe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716