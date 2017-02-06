$743.3 Million Global Fundus Camera Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disorders - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Fundus Cameras Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $743.3 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing prevalence of eye disorders and ample opportunities with the launch of Hybrid fundus cameras.



Based on Product Type the market is categorized into non-mydriatic cameras, mydriatic, retinopathy of prematurity (rop) cameras and hybrid cameras. Non-Mydriatic Cameras are further sub segmented into handheld non-mydriatic cameras and tabletop non-mydriatic cameras. Mydriatic Cameras are further sub segmented into handheld mydriatic cameras and tabletop mydriatic cameras.



Depending on the end users the market is segmented by optometrist, ophthalmic offices, hospitals and ophthalmology clinics.



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.



Companies Mentioned:



Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ag

Topcon Corporation

Optovue Inc.

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Iridex Corporation

Haag-Streit Ag

Essilor International

Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

Canon Inc.

Alcon Inc.

Abbott Medical Optics Inc.,

Bausch & Lomb Inc.,

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Fundus Cameras Market, By Product Type



5 Fundus Cameras Market, By End User



6 Fundus Cameras Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



