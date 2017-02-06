According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global network management services marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the next five years, primarily driven by demand from large organizations to improve network performance.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206005654/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global network management services market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research report titled 'Global Network Management Services Market: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"During the forecast period, the network management services market is driven by the increase in demand from expanding organizations to improve network performance and support mission-critical applications," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "In addition, growth in the need for secure networks and server traffic management from various sectors such as telecom, IT, healthcare, and BFSI, will also drive the market," adds Angad.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55286

Technavio sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Cost saving opportunities in the network management services market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of network management services to realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including a reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the network management services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Technologies such as network performance monitoring tool, network configuration manager tool, IP address manager tool, user device tracker help to collect performance data, track and secure the networks. The adoption of these technologies can minimize costs to the extent of 7%.

Buyers prefer suppliers that adopt a proactive approach to prevent network non-availability issues before application performance problems arise. They want suppliers to use sophisticated network management systems that provide the end-to-end visibility required for RCAs, fault isolation, and performance restoration across networks.

Adoption of negotiation strategies saving aspects

Network management includes continuous configuration changes, add-ons, and upgrades to be performed on networks across network sites of organizations. Buyers prefer suppliers that provide frameworks for consistent network implementation across business locations and aid in continuity of business operations. They expect suppliers to provide dedicated and specialized services with more predictable and economical cost structures by taking advantage of their economies of scale.

Bundling of services saving aspects

One of the most opportunistic strategic cost saving levers in the global network management services market is the need for bundling of network management services with storage and application management services.

Buyers want suppliers to provide a standardized network management process and implement best practices across business locations. This helps buyers maintain consistency in network management services across organizations. Suppliers must constantly invest in new technologies to better align networking capabilities with new business requirements.

Browse other reports:

Tax Advisory Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Real Estate Property Purchasing Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Real Estate Professional Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206005654/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com