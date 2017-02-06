HAWLEY, PA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Woodloch Pines, an all-inclusive family resort located in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, has been selected by TripAdvisor as the number two large hotel for families in the United States and the 17th best in the world in their annual Travelers' Choice Awards. This is the sixth consecutive year that Woodloch ranks in the top three on TripAdvisor's prestigious list. Woodloch Pines world-renowned sister property, The Lodge at Woodloch, also took the honor of the #22 Hotel in America.

TripAdvisor represents the world's largest online travel community. The website is home to millions of unbiased and honest traveler reviews, and the travel community eagerly anticipates the annual release of the Travelers Choice Awards.

"We are thrilled to be honored by the TripAdvisor community again this year. It is humbling to see our resort, that has been in my family for nearly 60 years, among so many amazing properties and national brands. And to be included in the top three on this list for the past six years in a row, I can't express the gratitude and emotions I feel," said John Kiesendahl, CEO and President of Woodloch Pines. "This could not have been accomplished without the hard work and sincere hospitality of our staff members, as well as our loyal and passionate guests who want to share their experiences with the world. We thank you for standing by us all these years," he continued.

Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews from travelers on TripAdvisor gathered over a 12-month period with emphasis placed on reviews marked as family getaways. The award puts Woodloch Pines Resort and The Lodge at Woodloch in the top 1% of hotels worldwide. The full list can be viewed on TripAdvisor's website here: Best Hotels for Family.

About TripAdvisor:

TripAdvisor® is the world's largest travel site, enabling travelers to unleash the potential of every trip. TripAdvisor offers advice from millions of travelers and a wide variety of travel choices and planning features with seamless links to booking tools that check hundreds of websites to find the best hotel prices. TripAdvisor branded sites make up the largest travel community in the world, reaching 390 million average monthly unique visitors, and reached 435 million reviews and opinions covering 6.8 million accommodations, restaurants and attractions. The sites operate in 49 markets worldwide. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

About Woodloch Pines Resort:

Creating a magical experience for families since 1958, Woodloch Pines Resort's signature warm hospitality keeps guests returning year after year and offers a truly unique all-inclusive family vacation experience fitting for everyone's taste. An award-winning family resort, championship golf course and sister property featuring a luxury destination spa are just 95 scenic and convenient miles from New York City nestled in the Pocono Mountains Lake Region.

