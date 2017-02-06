Mojo Networks, a pioneer in cloud-managed WiFi, announced today the launch of Mojo Aware™, an advanced Cognitive WiFi™ platform that harnesses the power of cloud, big data, automation, and self-awareness to deliver a pristine experience to WiFi users.

For years, the WiFi industry has failed to provide direct insight into the WiFi client experience on the network, leaving network administrators to fend for themselves when it comes to WiFi troubleshooting.

Mojo Aware introduces a revolutionary new way to manage WiFi networks. Its innovative cognition plane allows network administrators to visualize the quality of experience for all WiFi users-all the time, in every location, regardless of what devices and applications they are using-and enables the network to adapt itself, proactively fixing problems whenever possible. Even if a user does report a problem, Mojo Aware facilitates quick resolution by pinpointing the root cause, even if it has nothing to do with WiFi. Mojo Cognitive WiFi delivers a high performance, scalable WiFi network that THINKS.

"We are revolutionizing WiFi through the power of the cloud and open standards. We liberate networks from proprietary hardware and utilize the full power of the cloud to deliver Cognitive WiFi: a self-driving network that makes things remarkably simple and reliable at massive scale," said Rick Wilmer, CEO of Mojo Networks. "Our innovations empower IT with better user experiences, more options, and more velocity, all at much lower costs."

