Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DONG Energy A/S / Miscellaneous Major Shareholder notification - EuroPacific Growth Fund's 06-Feb-2017 / 22:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Pursuant to Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, EuroPacific Growth Fund's ('EUPAC'), USA, has notified DONG Energy A/S ('DONG Energy') that EUPAC as per 3 February 2017 owns 24,810,985 DONG Energy shares corresponding to 5.9% of the share capital of DONG Energy. EUPAC has delegated the voting rights attached to its shareholding in DONG Energy to its investment advisor, Capital Research and Management Company, a 100% owned subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies Inc. EUPAC has informed DONG Energy that the notification made on behalf of The Capital Group Companies Inc. on 3 November 2016 included EUPAC's holdings. EUPAC is a mutual fund registered in the United States under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The information provided in this announcement does not change DONG Energy's previous financial guidance for the 2017 financial year. Further information Media Relations Martin Barlebo +45 99 55 95 52 Investor Relations Henrik Brunniche Lund +45 99 55 97 22 hebrl@dongenergy.dk DONG Energy (NASDAQ OMX: DENERG) is one of Northern Europe's leading energy groups and is headquartered in Denmark. Around 6,200 ambitious employees develop, construct and operate offshore wind farms, generate power and heat from our power stations as well as supply and trade in energy to wholesale, business and residential customers. In addition, we produce oil and gas, and a process has been initiated to divest this business unit. The continuing part of the Group has approx 5,800 employees and generated a revenue in 2016 of DKK 61 billion (EUR 8.2 billion). Read more on www.dongenergy.com. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=6 13603 News Source: NASDAQ OMX The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: DONG Energy A/S Denmark ISIN: XS0253170335 Category Code: MSC TIDM: 65XG Sequence No.: 3826 End of Announcement EQS News Service 542237 06-Feb-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2017 16:28 ET (21:28 GMT)