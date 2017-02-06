sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,019 Euro		-0,003
-13,64 %
WKN: 880522 ISIN: CA4599701097 Ticker-Symbol: L9J 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL MILLENNIUM MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL MILLENNIUM MINING CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL MILLENNIUM MINING CORP
INTERNATIONAL MILLENNIUM MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL MILLENNIUM MINING CORP0,019-13,64 %