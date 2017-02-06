TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- As previously announced on September 13, 2016, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), intends to change the listing venue from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to the Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the common units and advisor class units (collectively, the "Units") of the following iShares Funds:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fund Name Tickers --------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE, CIE.A --------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP, CJP.A --------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU, CLU.A, CLU.B, CLU.C --------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO, CWO.A --------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ, CRQ.A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

BlackRock Canada anticipates that the Units will be delisted from the TSX at the close of trading on February 21, 2017 and will be listed on NEO at the open of trading on February 22, 2017. BlackRock Canada has been advised by the TSX that following their delisting, the units of the iShares Funds listed above will not be available for trading on the TSX.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At December 31, 2016, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in more than 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.blackrock.com/ca / Twitter: @BlackRockCA / Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can

About iShares

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2016, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm(1).

(1 ) Based on US$5.147 trillion in AUM as of 12/31/16

Contacts:

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T - 416-643-4058

C - 416-564-1540

Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com



