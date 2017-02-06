

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Australia also will see January numbers for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG; in December, the index score was 47.0.



Japan will see preliminary December figures for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to show a score of 105.5, up from 102.8. The coincident is pegged at 115.1, up from 115.0.



The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will see Q1 numbers for its two-year inflation forecast; in the previous three months, the forecast pegged inflation at 1.7 percent.



