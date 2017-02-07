Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Worth USD 37 Billion by 2020

PUNE, India, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global and China Automotive Semiconductor market report highlights 13 automotive semiconductor companies (Infineon, NXP, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor, Renesas, STMicroelectronics, Bosch Semiconductors & Sensors, Melexis, Sensata, Fuji Electric, Murata, and TDK) (profile, financial position, production & sales, major customers, main products, R&D, production bases, technological features, etc.).

Complete report on Automotive Semiconductor market spread across 154 pages providing 13 company profiles and 197 List of charts is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/844918-global-and-china-automotive-semiconductor-industry-report-2016-2020.html .

Automotive semiconductors were mostly used in niche markets like high-end luxury cars in the early days and have penetrated into the low-end markets at a faster pace in recent years. As high-end configurations become standard ones, such as reversing camera, automatic emergency call system, and ubiquitous driver assistance system, automotive semiconductor production has increased, with global automotive semiconductor market size reaching USD29.2 billion in 2015, up 4.3% from a year ago. Being more intelligent, the automobile has higher requirements on active safety, communication & navigation, vision technology, recognition technology, infotainment, comfort, and environmental friendliness, thus creating a huger demand for automotive semiconductors applied for safety control, on-board electronics and so forth. It is expected that the world's automotive semiconductors will be worth USD 37 billion in 2020, a CAGR of 4.8% compared with 2015. Order a copy of Global and China Automotive Semiconductor Industry Report, 2016-2020 at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=844918 .

As the world's largest automobile producer and consumer market, China has seen a ballooning automotive semiconductor market, thanks to booming semiconductor and automobile industries. Chinese automotive semiconductor market size was USD4.622 billion in 2015, sharing 15.8% of the global market, and is expected to hit USD8.011 billion in 2020, representing a CAGR of 11.6% during 2015-2020.

Automotive semiconductors can be divided into five categories: Power semiconductors, Sensors, Processors (Main for MCU), ASSP (mainly Connectivity and Amplifier), and Logic and others. In a conventional vehicle, semiconductors cost about USD320 with Power ones making up 26% and Sensors 16%; in a HEV, semiconductors cost USD690 or so with Power ones accounting for up to 75%; in an EV, semiconductors cost roughly USD700 with Power ones occupying 55%.

Globally, safety system, powertrain, automotive audio & video, chassis system, and body electronics are main application fields with a market size of USD4.9 billion, USD4.8 billion, USD5.2 billion, USD4.5 billion, and USD4.4 billion in 2015, respectively, seizing 16.8%, 16.4%, 17.8%, 15.4%, and 15.1% (81.5% in total) of automotive semiconductor market size.

Regarding competitive landscape, global automotive semiconductor industry is less concentrated with top5 automotive semiconductor companies (NXP, Infineon, Renesas, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments) acquiring a combined 49.6% market share in 2015. NXP, with a 14.2% market share, finds a leading edge in automotive audio& video system and ADAS and some advantage in processor market after the acquisition of Freescale; Infineon, with an about 10.4% market share, is competitive in the fields of automotive sensor (#2), microcontroller (#3), and power semiconductor (#1); Renesas, with a 10.3% market share, enjoys a leadership in processor field; STMicroelectronics, with a 7.7% market share, is to some extent advantageous in segments like power semiconductor, short-range radar, and vision processing; Texas Instruments, with a 7.0% market share, focuses on industrial fields and doesn't stand out in automotive field although with a more complete product line.

Related research titled 'United States Automotive Semiconductor Industry 2016 Market Research Report' forecasts the market analysis provided for the United States markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. With 190 tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Key Manufacturers involved in this research are Infineon Technologies, Bosch Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor, ON SEMI, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Freescale, NXP, Melexis, Sensata, Fuji Electric, TDK, Murata Manufacturing and Allegro MicroSystems. This report focuses on United States major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Automotive Semiconductor Industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Order a copy of this United States Automotive Semiconductor Industry 2016 Market Research Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=588844 .

Explore more reports on the Automotive market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/automotive/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ

Magarpatta city, Hadapsar

Pune- 411013

Maharashtra,India.

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml