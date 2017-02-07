Transitioning to Intelsat EpicNG enables Romantis to deliver higher performance to smaller antennas, broader coverage

Intelsat (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network, powered by its leading satellite backbone, today announced that Romantis, a global provider of premium satellite communication services, has secured services on Intelsat 33e to enhance its Occasional Use (OU) services to broadcasters in Russia and the CIS region.

Intelsat 33e, the second satellite in the Intelsat EpicNG platform, operates at 60° East and delivers high-throughput services for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. This enables Romantis to provide higher performance, improved availability and expanded coverage for its OU customers operating in this region. Intelsat 33e's powerful spot beams deliver greater throughput to smaller antennas, providing maximum quality and flexibility to Satellite News Gathering (SNG) professionals.

"Intelsat has been an essential part of media services for many years and enabled us to substantially expand our business and respond to our customers' strong demand for premium broadcast services," said Dmitry Belyaev, CEO, Russian subsidiary of Romantis Group. "We are transitioning our OU services to Intelsat 33e to take advantage of the higher level of service, greater flexibility and expand our service reach over a much greater geographic area. Intelsat 33e enables us to differentiate ourselves from competitors by delivering the high-quality content their viewers demand in a more cost-efficient manner."

"Intelsat EpicNG is delivering on the promise of HTS and will support the growth of broadband providers and media organizations with higher performance, improved economics and simplified access as the media sector continues to evolve," said Jean-Philippe Gillet, Intelsat's Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "With Intelsat 29e, we became the first satellite operator to provide next-generation high throughput satellite spot beams to support Occasional Use coverage at the Olympic Games. This same service will now be available across Europe with Intelsat 33e and available as Russia prepares to host global events such as the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup."

Intelsat will be exhibiting at CSTB 2017, the leading telecoms and media trade show in Russia and the CIS, which will be held in Moscow, Russia, February 7-9.

Supporting Resources:

Learn more about Intelsat Epic NG http://www.intelsat.com/global-network/satellites/epicng/

http://www.intelsat.com/global-network/satellites/epicng/ Intelsat Media Services: http://www.intelsat.com/solutions/media/

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About Romantis

Romantis is a vertically integrated group of companies with operations worldwide. It is a major value-added reseller of satellite capacity and a manufacturer of satellite networking products. The Group manages currently more than 600 MHz of full-time satellite capacity around the world offering permanent and occasional use bandwidth.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206006255/en/

Contacts:

Intelsat

Jason Bates, +1 703-559-7044

Media Communications Manager

jason.bates@intelsat.com