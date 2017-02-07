

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Tuesday amid continuing uncertainty about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies. Investors sought refuge in the safe-haven yen and gold as risk appetite waned.



The Australian market is declining, extending losses from the previous session, following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and on caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's first interest rate decision of the year.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 27.70 points or 0.49 percent to 5,587.90, off a low of 5,582.70. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 27.80 points or 0.49 percent to 5,637.60.



The big four banks are weak. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.8 percent to 1.2 percent.



Macquarie Group said it remains on course for a full-year profit in line with last year's record A$2.1 billion profit. However, the investment bank's shares are losing almost 3 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is losing 0.6 percent, Rio Tinto is declining 0.3 percent and Fortescue Metals is down almost 2 percent amid lower iron ore prices.



Oil stocks are also mostly lower as crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent overnight. Oil Search is adding 0.4 percent, while Santos is declining almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.6 percent.



Bucking the trend, gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising almost 4 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining more than 4 percent after gold prices prices rose overnight amid risk-off sentiment.



Transurban Group's shares are rising more than 5 percent after the toll road operator reported a 41.9 percent increase in first-half net profit on strong traffic flows and operational performance.



Kathmandu Holdings expects to report a slight increase in profit for the first half of the year compared to the year-ago period. The adventure gear retailer's shares are advancing 1 percent.



In economic news, Australia will see January figures for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7654, down from US$0.7664 on Monday.



The Japanese market is declining, with the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and a stronger safe-haven yen denting investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 83.11 points or 0.44 percent to 18,893.60, off a low of 18,805.32 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Sony is adding 0.5 percent, while Panasonic is losing 0.7 percent and Toshiba is down almost 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is down almost 3 percent, while Honda is adding 0.4 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financial is losing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is declining almost 1 percent on lower crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Toho Zinc is rising almost 6 percent, Maruha Nichiro is higher by more than 4 percent and Tokyo Tatemono is advancing almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Showa Shell Sekiyu, Dowa Holdings and Japan Steel Works are all losing more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary December figures for its leading and coincident indexes.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Shanghai and Taiwan are all lower. Singapore and Hong Kong are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Monday as news that a federal judge halted Trump's executive order on immigration added to the recent uncertainty about the travel ban. Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



The Dow dipped 19.04 points or 0.1 percent to 20,052.42, the Nasdaq edged down 3.21 points or 0.1 percent to 5,663.55 and the S&P 500 slipped 4.86 points or 0.2 percent to 2,292.56.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures were lower Monday, trimming last week's gains while holding in a stubborn trading range. Crude for March delivery slid $0.82 or 1.5 percent to close at $53.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX