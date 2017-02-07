Integrated Impact Assessment for revised London Mayor's Transport Strategy

Add after last paragraph of release dated February 1, 2017: Note: The contract was originally awarded in February 2016 and will last for two years from that date. Work on the new Mayor's Transport Strategy for London continues to progress, and Transport for London and the Greater London Authority will be updating on its progress in Spring 2017.

The corrected release reads:

JACOBS PROVIDING STRATEGIC POLICY DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT TO TRANSPORT FOR LONDON

Integrated Impact Assessment for revised London Mayor's Transport Strategy

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a two-year contract by Transport for London (TfL) to provide integrated impact assessment (IIA) services to support development and finalization of the revised Mayor's Transport Strategy (MTS) for London, United Kingdom.

The MTS is one of the key plans for the incoming Mayor of London to establish its refreshed policy framework and strategic direction for London's transport to meet projected economic and population growth. TfL is responsible for most aspects of London's transport system.

Jacobs is providing assessment of the potential environmental, health, equality and economic impacts of the proposed new strategy, including specific topics such as community safety.

"The MTS is a central part of London's preparation to support sustainable growth across the capital," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Senior Vice President Bob Duff. "We're delighted to work alongside the TfL and Mayoral teams at the forefront of the strategy's development in assessing, consulting on and finalizing the MTS."

The award enables a continuation of the relationship Jacobs established with the TfL team during delivery of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) IIA in 2014 and 2015. As well as strategic policy development and support, Jacobs delivers a range of rail engineering, highways design, environmental services and transport planning and modeling services to TfL within London.

Jacobs is one of the world's largest and most diverse providers of full-spectrum technical, professional and construction services for industrial, commercial and government organizations globally. The company employs 54,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2016, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 Business, 1A Risk Factors, 3 Legal Proceedings, and 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Note: The contract was originally awarded in February 2016 and will last for two years from that date. Work on the new Mayor's Transport Strategy for London continues to progress, and Transport for London and the Greater London Authority will be updating on its progress in Spring 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005105/en/

Contacts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Salim Rahimi, 214.583.8428