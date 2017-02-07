AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - ISE Booth #11-D130 -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions, will showcase Mediasite Join, a Unified Communication (UC) solution, at Integrated Systems Europe 2017 this week.

Building on the market-leading Mediasite Video Platform, Mediasite Join extends the value of UCC by seamlessly integrating with leading conference services and bridges such as Cisco, Lifesize, Zoom, Polycom, Vidyo and Sony to retain and share valuable knowledge, engage employees, improve communication and support a culture of collaboration.

Sonic Foundry's unique approach to collaboration capture leverages all of the advanced capabilities of Mediasite, including:

Streaming Unified Communications: Invite Join as a participant to your video call to automatically record and deliver multipoint H.323 video synchronized with H.239 content

Complete Video Lifecycle Management: Centrally store recorded video calls alongside other enterprise video and apply content retention rules to manage the video lifecycle

Intelligent Publishing: Smart routing automatically uploads recordings to Mediasite and built-in security guarantees videos are only seen by the intended audience

Search and Navigation: Mediasite SmartSearch finds any spoken word or slide text, allowing you to quickly navigate video

Powerful Analytics: Track viewing activity for any recorded call or user, identify viewer engagement with intensity maps highlighting most viewed segments, see system-wide content viewership

"There's increasing demand for video solutions to capture, stream and manage the collaboration that happens in today's workplace and classrooms. Join is the solution to meet to rising expectations of employees for effective, seamless video tools to do business," said Rob Lipps, executive vice president, Sonic Foundry.

Mediasite Join offers flexible deployment options, including the cloud-based Mediasite Join service for simplified deployment or on-premises Mediasite Join software. Both options seamlessly publish recorded video calls to Mediasite Video Cloud or Mediasite Video Platform.

Sonic Foundry will be showcasing Mediasite Join at ISE on 7-10 February, Booth #11-D130. For more information, visit www.sonicfoundry.com/mediasite/capture/mediasite-join/.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry is the trusted global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by educational institutions, corporations and government entities, Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos and rich media. Mediasite transforms communications, training, education and events for more than 4,300 customers in over 65 countries. Leading analyst research firms Aragon, Forrester, Wainhouse and Frost & Sullivan recognize Sonic Foundry as a leader in enterprise video, webcasting and lecture capture.

© 2017 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

