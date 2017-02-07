AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - ISE Booth #11-D130 -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions, will showcase Mediasite Catch, a video capture software solution that is scalable, reliable and economical for classrooms not equipped with extensive audio/video capabilities, at Integrated Systems Europe 2017 this week.

"Sonic Foundry's heritage is steeped in harnessing the power of video to transform today's classrooms. With Mediasite Catch, we expand our comprehensive set of video capture and creation tools with a software solution for classrooms with limited technology," said Gary Weis, CEO, Sonic Foundry. "Along with our other video capture solutions, Mediasite Catch helps customers quickly scale their video deployments campus-wide to any classroom."

Mediasite Catch expands automation to classrooms with little to no audio/video capabilities and complements the existing Mediasite suite of content capture solutions. It can accommodate as many classrooms as needed, offering key features such as:

Automatic Schedule-Driven Recording for Worry-Free Capture. Catch taps into existing scheduling features that faculty and staff are already accustomed to from Mediasite, ensuring they never miss a capture. Schedules can be pushed to Mediasite Catch, enabling recordings to start, stop and publish on time, and be sent to the right location.

Faculty-Friendly User Experience. Users are provided with a seamless, automated workflow that allows instructors to focus on their teaching. Confidence monitoring ensures that everything they share with their class is being recorded. Catch requires very little faculty or instructor engagement to deploy.

"Scheduling, ease of use and the ability to expand their lecture capture deployments are among the very top features we hear our educational clients asking for in their video solutions," said Alan D. Greenberg, Senior Analyst & Partner, Wainhouse Research. "And they want to be able to do this without breaking the bank -- meaning affordably. A simple-to-use, podium-based solution like Mediasite Catch is ideal for many classrooms and will allow campuses to scale their deployments and make lecture capture more ubiquitous."

"Mediasite Catch allows us to notably scale our deployment of Mediasite recording solutions to potentially all centrally supported learning spaces across campus without having to heavily invest in additional hardware," said Brian Smith, Manager of Video Services, University of Florida Information Technology.

Sonic Foundry will be showcasing Mediasite Catch at ISE on 7-10 February, Booth #11-D130. For more information, visit www.sonicfoundry.com/catch.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry is the trusted global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by educational institutions, corporations and government entities, Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos and rich media. Mediasite transforms communications, training, education and events for more than 4,300 customers in over 65 countries. Leading analyst research firms Aragon, Forrester, Wainhouse and Frost & Sullivan recognize Sonic Foundry as a leader in enterprise video, webcasting and lecture capture.

© 2017 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

