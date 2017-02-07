Fifth Meeting at the Wolves Summit Tech Conference

WARSAW, Poland, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Wolves Summit is entering its third year of activity. This international technology conference is taking place for the 5th time on 28-29 March 2017 in Warsaw, Poland. During this year's edition 350 selected startups will get the chance to participate for free. They will meet 250 investors and 350 corporate executives in just 2 days.

5th meeting of experts

Wolves Summit is a conference that relies on high quality networking and expanding the number of business contacts. It's a meeting for startups on all development levels, investors and corporations. The fifth edition will take place in the Warsaw's Palace of Culture and Science on 28-29 March 2017. The organizers are expecting 2000 participants from around the world, including 350 startups, 50 scaleups (experienced startups, often operating for a few years already), 350 corporate managers and 250 investors.

New formula for startups

In March 350 selected startups will be able to participate in Wolves Summit for free. 35 of them will have a chance to present in front of an international group of investors and corporates in the Great Pitch competition - Piotr Piasek, the co-founder of Wolves Summit, explains. 35 startups and 7 scaleups will show their ideas to people relevant to business development during 3-minute presentations on stage, however all participating companies can personally talk to investors at 1:1 meetings. It's not only an opportunity to gather valuable feedback on the company and its potential on the market, but also to get funding, new partners and business clients. The competition winners will also be receiving a media package from PR Newswire.

Two days of networking

During the two-day event participants will listen to lectures held by world experts, learn more about new technologies & innovations and take part in networking activities. Each time we try to create an atmosphere conducive to meeting new people and exchanging business cards. Hence 1:1 meetings between startups, investors and corporations. Participants can set them up before the conference and fill their calendars. We also won't be missing the permanent features of our programme, the VIP and Networking Parties - Piotr Piasek states.

How to establish constant partnership?

The edition in October last year consisted of 3072 1:1 meetings set up thanks to a special matchmaking tool. 291 startups could therefore personally meet 192 investors and 371 corporate managers from 47 countries. This year in March we're planning even 4000 meetings - Piotr Piasek says, during the previous editions most active startups had up to 42 1:1 meetings which often resulted in establishing permanent partnerships with investors and corporations - he adds. The popularity of such activities comes mainly from the possibility to plan ahead and meet specific people interested in certain solutions.

In search of contacts

The Startup Poland 2016 Report indicated that regardless of the development level startups seek opportunities to expand their contact network. 42% of survey respondents found the need of networking significant. Representatives of 9 different industries are taking part in the Wolves Summit conference, from e-commerce to hardware. So far the participants were coming from over 60 countries from all over the world. This translates directly into countless opportunities to establish business partnerships and enter international markets with a company.

The options of participation and more information on Wolves Summit can be found on the official website and social media channels.

