GAIN Capital in Discussions to Acquire Client Base of FXCM's U.S. Operations

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) ("GAIN" or "the Company"), a global provider of online trading services, announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the client base of FXCM's U.S. operations.

Under the letter of intent, customers of FXCM's U.S. regulated business will be transferred to GAIN's retail brand FOREX.com (www.forex.com). The transaction is subject to GAIN and FXCM reaching a definitive agreement and to final regulatory approval, which GAIN will attempt to expedite for the benefit of FXCM's customers. Upon reaching an agreement, the account transfer is expected to occur prior to the end of February. GAIN intends to provide further information regarding the timing of the transfer if a final agreement is reached.

GAIN wishes to assure all FXCM clients that it is working hard to finalize an agreement with FXCM as soon as possible and ensure a seamless transfer of the customers of FXCM's U.S. operations and their assets to its award-winning FOREX.com service, under the close supervision of the National Futures Association (NFA).

GAIN Capital is one of the largest providers of retail FX & CFD trading services globally. The Company is currently regulated in eight jurisdictions, with approximately 140,000 customers and over $1.5 billion in assets. In addition to its U.S. regulated retail forex business, GAIN operates regulated retail trading operations in the United Kingdom, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, Grand Cayman and Canada, conducting its retail trading business globally under its FOREX.com and City Index brands. In addition to its retail trading business, GAIN operates a broadly diversified business, which includes a U.S.-based retail futures business and an international institutional trading business, GTX.

AboutGAIN Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capitalis headquartered inBedminster,New Jersey, with a global presence acrossNorth America, Europeand theAsia Pacificregions. For further company information, visitwww.gaincapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

In addition to historical information, this press release contains "forward-looking" statements that reflect management's expectations for the future. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to GAIN Capital's expectations regarding the proposed acquisition of the U.S. accounts of Forex Capital Markets L.L.C., including expectations regarding the timing of the closing. All forward looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that GAIN Capital will consummate the acquisition of accounts or otherwise realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct. The forward-looking statements included herein represent GAIN Capital's views as of the date of this release. GAIN Capital undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason unless required by law.

