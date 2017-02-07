

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-year high of 1.3948 against the euro and a 2-week high of 1.0059 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4031 and 1.0019, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie advanced to 0.7679 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7658.



The aussie climbed to 85.89 against the yen, from an early 1-week low of 85.24.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.38 against the euro, 1.02 against the loonie, 0.78 against the greenback and 88.00 against the yen.



