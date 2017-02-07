Reproductive Genetics to Enable Higher Success Rates and Prevent Transmission of Genetic Disorders: Igenomix

DUBAI, UAE, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As a pioneer in reproductive genetics, Igenomix has continuously invested in research and development to bring out new and effective techniques, which today contribute significantly to the assisted reproduction techniques industry.

Igenomix is helping most of the clinicians in the Middle East to increase the pregnancy rate by 24% with the use of ERA (Endometrial Receptivity Analysis). This study was presented by Professor Simón, Scientific Director of Igenomix at the 72nd American Society for Reproductive Medicine Scientific Congress (ASRM) and has been awarded as Prize Paper by the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI) in October last year. The ERA test personalizes treatment and works out the day on which the embryo transfer will be successful for 85% of patients.

Igenomix can support the families and clinicians to reduce the risk of having an affected child with a genetic disorder. Carrier Genetic Test (CGT) by Igenomix is another state-of-the-art screening technique that analyse more than 600 diseases to identify the risk of transmission of genetic disorder to the child before conception. 90% of the cases analyzed by Igenomix so far are carriers of at least one mutation which poses a great risk for the child. The risks of genetic disorders are greater for children born to consanguineous couples. In a recent study, 19.7% of the consanguineous couples were at a high risk of passing on the genetic disorder to their child.PGD (Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis) can be employed in cases where both parents are carriers of the same genetic disorder to help them conceive a healthy baby through IVF.

Chromosomal abnormalities such as Down's syndrome are extremely common, especially in older pregnancies. NACE is a non-invasive prenatal test that screens the baby for common chromosomal abnormalities without any threat to the mother or the child as it maybe in case of invasive techniques such as amniocentesis. The test also reveals the baby's gender and fetal fraction data for ease of diagnosis for gynecologists and other concerned specialists.

With over two decades of experience in reproductive genetics, Igenomix is one of the global leaders with presence in 50 countries. They have also been awarded accreditation by College of American Pathologist (CAP) for its quality standards and are the first private genetic lab in Dubai to receive it.

