S P Jain to Host Exclusive Yoga & Meditation Session to Help Students Reduce Exam Stress

Taking an inspiration from Narendra Modi's January Man Ki Baat, as an unique initiative, S P Jain School of Global Management has partnered with Life N' One Wellness Center to host a one day Yoga and meditation event, titled as "Exam is pleasure and not a pressure". This event is specially designed by professionals to educate students about how yoga and meditation techniques can enable them to reduce stress levels before the upcoming board exams.

The event will be held on Saturday, 18th February at the S P Jain's Dubai Campus and session will begin at 10 AM. During this session, students will learn the key fundamental life skills as enablers in making their lives healthier, increase their learning capacity, manage challenging emotions, self-regulate behavior, and achieve personal and academic success.

"Our aim for this event is to educate parents and kids on the negative effects of chronic stress and the role yoga and meditation can play as a coping mechanism," said Prof.Arindam Banerjee, Director - Student Recruitment & Asst.Prof. of Finance at S P Jain. "The mission of S P Jain is to create 21st century business leaders and we hope that by providing these effective tools we can empower the youth and create stronger communities and global leaders."

Fear and anxiety around academic performance can all take a toll on a student's psyche and success in school. A study published in the "International Journal of Yoga" examined the effect of yoga on academic performance on highly stressed students. The researchers found that regularly doing poses, practicing yogic breathing and participating in meditation reduces students' stress levels. This means they tend to be calmer which translates to better academic performance, improvements in mood, reduced anxiety, and overall resilience. Meditation on the other hand can help the students' combat stress and be more focused.

Founder Eda Gungor of Life n One said, "We are very happy to participate in this initiative to support students and allow them to be the best versions of themselves."

No previous experience is necessary, beginners are welcome. More than 80 schools in UAE have been invited to attend this event to learn stress management strategies children can use for the rest of their lives.

S P Jain School of Global Management This is an Australian business school with many campuses in Singapore, Sydney, Dubai, andMumbai. The campus mission is to createbusiness leaders. This school is ranked among the top business schools in the world. It is also the world's firsttri-city business or the educational school. The School offers undergraduate, postgraduate and executive education programs. Website: http://www.spjain.org/

Life 'n One is a life-healing center. It's a place to revitalize your mind and body, with the help of our well-experienced instructors and the community that we have built and continuously building for everyone's wellness. They offer a variety of wellness program, a cafe that solely promotes healthy food and drinks, art gallery, and a shop for creative handy products.Website: http://lifenone.com/

