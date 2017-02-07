University Office Integrates Scopus Data Into its Research Management Systems

AMSTERDAM, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

University Office, an international leader in research management and administration applications and solutions, andElsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, today announced their agreement to provide the University Office CRIS system IRMA (Integrated Research Management Application) with access to data from Elsevier's Scopus, the largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed literature.

"University Office is proud to announce that the highly flexible web services framework of its Integrated Research Management Application (IRMA) is now linked to Scopus, enabling users to automatically harvest data to populate IRMA," said Peter Mackie, Director of University Office. "Working with the team at Elsevier has helped us deliverour mutual clients access to information available through the advanced interoperability of the Scopus products.Using the Scopus API toharvest research outputs and citation information will allow University Office and Elsevier clients todirect their resources to additional value-add services for researchers."

The agreement allows University Office customers with a subscription to Scopus to import bibliographic records from Scopus, via an automated process, into their IRMA CRIS system. IRMA is a web-based integrated research management system, which allows the comprehensive management of an organization's research. The automated import will increase the quality and speed of internal data aggregation and analysis, such as Information real-time information on author publications, citations and author's h-indexes.

Professor Chris Hutchison, Director for Research and Innovation at Murdoch University and one of University Office's customers, commented: "The new agreement with Elsevier underpins the University's e-research strategy of continuously seeking innovative solutions to support research outcomes, ensuring that Murdoch University's published body of knowledge is as complete as possible. The key savings will be around the automated matching from the overnight processing leading to a reduced management overhead for our Research and Innovation team members.Murdoch University is planning to have our Scopus data integration ready in early 2017."

"We are pleased to see that leading universities in Australia, as well as longstanding Scopus customers, will now be able to also access Scopus information from within their CRIS system," said Cameron Ross, Vice President of Product Management, Abstract & Indexing Databases at Elsevier. "This way, their users will be able to combine the power of Scopus data with other relevant research information available at their institute."

About University Office

University Office, headquartered in Melbourne with offices in Perth and Sydney, is an international leader in research management and administration applications and solutions. They work extensively with the university and research community to deliver solutions tailored for all research-driven institutions. Through our collaborations, University Office discovers best practice research management and administration, and deploys that knowledge within their Integrated Research Management Application (IRMA).Not only is IRMA fully linked across its own modules, through its configurable and flexible web services framework it offers seamless integration with enterprise systems for human resources, finance, and student management, among others. www.universityoffice.com

About Scopus

Scopus is the largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed literature and features tools to track, analyze and visualize scholarly research. Its comprehensive database contains 66+ million items indexed from +22,500 titles from more than 5,000 publishers worldwide, ensuring broad interdisciplinary coverage in the fields of science, technology, medicine, social sciences and arts and humanities. Scopus was designed and developed with input from researchers and librarians and features direct links to subscribed full-text articles, other library resources and interoperability with applications such as reference management software. Scopus is part of Elsevier's Research Intelligence portfolio which includes the SciVal tools, the Pure system, rich data assets and custom Analytical Services. www.scopus.com

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a world-leading provider of information solutions that enhance the performance of science, health, and technology professionals, empowering them to make better decisions, deliver better care, and sometimes make groundbreaking discoveries that advance the boundaries of knowledge and human progress. Elsevier provides web-based, digital solutions - among them ScienceDirect, Scopus, Research Intelligenceand ClinicalKey - and publishes over 2,500 journals, including The Lancet and Cell, and more than 35,000 book titles, including a number of iconic reference works. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

