Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, comments on the Financial Statements:



Nykredit achieved its best profit from core business to date. That is satisfactory.



We have recorded a small income rise, and costs declined correspondingly. Lending volumes in both Totalkredit and Nykredit Bank increased. Our customers' finances are in good shape, and impairments are thus very low.



The results confirm that Nykredit is on the right track. Since 2013 profit from core business has trended in the right direction every single year. We have worked with all parts of our business every day and have improved the areas that we can influence. These efforts will continue in 2017.



Non-core business items had a positive total impact on the Financial Statements. Interest rate swaps had an adverse effect, but investment portfolio income had a positive effect, and the divestment of the headquarters buildings in central Copenhagen yielded a positive one-off effect. Against that backdrop, Nykredit has delivered its best overall performance to date.



Nykredit Realkredit Group, profit 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - DKK million 2016 2015 Change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income from core business 11,711 11,554 157 Operating costs, depreciation and amortisation 4,872 4,935 63 Provisions for restructuring 250 70 (180) Mandatory mortgage bank contribution to Danish 138 61 (77) Resolution Fund Impairment losses on loans and advances 680 920 240 Profit from core business 5,771 5,568 203 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Legacy derivatives (763) 229 (992) Gain on the sale of owner-occupied properties 369 - 369 Impairment of goodwill and customer relations - 1,965 1,965 Investment portfolio income 1,331 853 478 Profit before tax 6,708 4,685 2,023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax 1,379 1,494 115 Profit for the year 5,329 3,191 2,138 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Reference is made to the Nykredit Realkredit Group's Annual Report for 2016, released today at nykredit.com.



