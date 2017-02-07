Totalkredit - Announcement of Financial Statements 2016



-- Totalkredit's profit before tax was DKK 2,628m against DKK 1,961m in 2015 -- The balance sheet stood at DKK 691bn against DKK 652bn in 2015. -- Equity amounted to DKK 20.7bn at year-end against DKK 18.6bn at end-2015. -- The loan portfolio measured at nominal value grew by DKK 20bn to DKK 591bn. Totalkredit's market share of lending amounted to 39.2%.



-- In 2016 Totalkredit decided to make the first KundeKroner payouts to personal customers. Our customers will get a discount on their four annual administration margin payments, beginning with the payment date on 30 September 2017. For more details on KundeKroner, visit Totalkredit.dk/KundeKroner. -- As of 1 July 2016, the administration margins for all existing and new Totalkredit loans were raised. -- From April 2016, all partner banks could offer Totalkredit business mortgages. Totalkredit business mortgages are offered to the segments office and retail, residential rental as well as industry and trades. -- David Hellemann joined Nykredit Realkredit as Group Managing Director in 2016. At the same time, he joined the Board of Directors of Totalkredit.



Totalkredit A/S Financial highlights



DKK million 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Income from core business 3,201 2,807 Operating costs and depreciation 673 548 Profit from core business before impairment losses 2,528 2,259 Impairment losses on loans and advances 47 446 Investment portfolio income 146 148 Profit before tax 2,628 1,961



Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 22.2 21.1 ----------------------------------------------------------------



