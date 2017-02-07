

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vizio, Inc. agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle charges that it installed software on its smart TVs to collect viewing data without consumer consent.



The lawsuit was filed by the Federal Trade Commission or FTC and the state of New Jersey. The total payment includes a payment of $1.5 million to the FTC and $1 million to the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, with $300,000 of that amount suspended.



The maker of internet-connected 'smart' televisions was accused of tracking 11 million consumer TVs, starting in February 2014, for TV-watching habits without consumers' knowledge or consent.



In a statement on Monday, the FTC said the stipulated federal court order requires Vizio to get viewer consent before tracking TV habits. It also requires the company to delete data collected before March 1, 2016.



According to the agencies' complaint, Vizio and an affiliate have manufactured Vizio smart TVs that capture second-by-second information about video displayed on the smart TV. These included video from consumer cable, broadband, set-top box, DVD, over-the-air broadcasts, and streaming devices.



The agencies also alleged that Vizio facilitated appending specific demographic information to the viewing data, such as sex, age, income, marital status, household size, education level, home ownership, and household value.



The company then sold this information to third parties, who used it for various purposes, including targeting advertising to consumers across devices.



The complaint alleges that Vizio's data tracking without informing the viewers was unfair and deceptive, in violation of the FTC Act and New Jersey consumer protection laws.



Kevin Moriarty, an attorney in the FTC's division of privacy and identity protection, said, 'This settlement stops Vizio's unauthorized tracking, and makes clear that smart TV makers should get people's consent before collecting and sharing television viewing information.'



