

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The euro fell to more than a 2-month low of 119.74 against the yen and a 4-day low of 0.8585 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 120.10 and 0.8618, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro dropped to 1-week lows of 1.0704 and 1.0645 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0749 and 1.0649, respectively.



The euro edged down to 1.4019 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4060.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 118.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the pound, 1.05 against the greenback, 1.05 against the franc and 1.38 against the loonie.



